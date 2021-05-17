WAVE Transit presents upcoming microtransit project to Brunswick County Board of Commissioners

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County residents may soon have a new way to get into Wilmington if they need a ride.
Last summer seemed like the last stop in the county for WAVE Transit, but a new project may bring some buses back into Brunswick County. Unlike the route that stopped service in September, the microtransit project is not a fixed route.
This comes about a year after funding fell through for the route that connected part of Brunswick County with Wilmington. Since then, Brunswick County has been lacking in public transportation. While residents do have Brunswick Transit, trips out of the county are limited. That hasn’t made transportation much easier on residents who can’t drive but need to get to Wilmington.
Commissioner Frank Williams requested a presentation on the microtransit project from WAVE Transit at tonight’s meeting. He describes the proposed service to me as being like Uber, but better.
“You don’t have to have a mobile app,” said Williams. “Someone who doesn’t have access to the internet can pick up the phone and call and arrange transportation, probably more affordably than they would be able to with Uber or with a cab.”
Last summer, Leland pulled out over $50,000 in funding from WAVE Transit and the county followed suit, making the bus route connecting part of the county with Wilmington nearly impossible.
WECT reached out to WAVE Transit to find out what part of the county can take advantage of the new service and when but wasn’t able to get a response before deadline.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.