Victim in cold case takes stand during rape trial

The doctor and nurse who took the victim’s rape kit at New Hanover Regional Medical Center 25 years ago also took the stand Monday, explaining the nature of her injuries. She suffered a laceration to her left eyebrow after being punched in the face. While she did not have any visible injuries otherwise, authorities say Soller’s DNA was collected from her body when she went to the hospital. She also had to be screened for STDs and pregnancy after the traumatic experience.