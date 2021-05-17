UNCW is in sixth place at the end of the first day at the NCAA Noblesville Regional

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW men’s golf got off to a strong start by finishing the first 18 holes of the NCAA Noblesville Regional in sixth place, despite rainy conditions.
Despite UNCW’s Blake McShea finishing the first nine holes one-over, he recovered on the back nine to finish the first round two under. Meanwhile, Lansdon Robbins came in at one-under for the round.
The top five teams at the regional will make the championship, so UNCW is close after the first round.
The Seahawks are paired with Louisville and North Carolina for play in round two.
