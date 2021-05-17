Recommended budget to be presented to New Hanover Co. commissioners

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s Fiscal Year 2021-2022 recommended balanced budget will be presented to the Board of Commissioner at its meeting Monday at 9 a.m.
The FY 2021‐2022 recommended budget amounts are as follows:
- Total spending plan is proposed at $461 million, an increase of 15.5 percent from the FY 2020‐2021 adopted budget;
- General Fund is proposed at $382 million, an increase of 9.1 percent from the FY 2020‐2021 adopted budget;
- Debt Service Fund, a component of the General Fund, is proposed at $59.3 million, a decrease of 4.9 percent from the FY 2020‐2021 adopted budget;
- Environmental Management Enterprise Fund is proposed at $24.9 million, an increase of 2.7 percent from the FY 2020‐2021 adopted budget
- Fire Services District Fund is proposed at $18.3 million, an increase of 9.8 percent from the FY 2020‐2021 adopted budget.
“This recommended budget takes a rather conservative fiscal position and prioritizes the preservation of existing county services given the current economic volatility and uncertain longer‐term economic impacts of COVID‐19,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet. “This recommended budget appropriates taxpayer dollars to the board’s strategic priorities and reduces the General Fund property tax rate to 47.50 cents per $100 of value.”
Coudriet recommended a county‐wide property tax rate of 47.50 cents per $100 of assessed value, a decrease from the last fiscal year’s rate of 55.5 per $100.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.