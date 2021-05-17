On the horizon: Duke Human Vaccine Institute working on universal coronavirus shot

“There’s been some advances in technology and some advances in how the clinical trials were conducted that have really changed the way the vaccine development field has moved. What we found in this study is that we got antibodies. This is the part of the immune system that can attach to viruses and prevent infection. We got that part of the immune system stimulated such that it was able to bind to not only SARS-CoV-2 but also to coronaviruses that circulate in animals,” Saunders said.