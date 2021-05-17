FOX releases trailer for ‘Welcome to Flatch’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - FOX released its first trailer for a TV show that was filmed in Wilmington and Burgaw.
Welcome to Flatch was inspired by the BBC Studios series This Country. The half-hour comedy was written and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Jenny Bicks (Sex and the City, The Greatest Showman) and directed and executive-produced by Emmy Award nominee Paul Feig (The Office, Bridesmaids).
The TV show is about a documentary following the lives of residents in small-town America.
The series stars newcomers Chelsea Holmes and Sam Straley.
Seann William Scott (Lethal Weapon, American Pie franchise), Aya Cash (The Boys, You’re The Worst), Taylor Ortega (Succession) and newcomers Krystal Smith and Justin Linville.
Locations throughout Burgaw can be seen in the trailer, released on Monday.
Other scenes were filmed in Wilmington, at locations including Double Happiness on Wrightsville Ave., Pender Ave., Plaza Dr. and Kelly Rd.
The pilot episode for the series was briefly shot in the Wilmington area in March 2020, however, filming was cut short due to the emerging coronavirus pandemic.
The cast and crew returned to work on the project later in 2020 and wrapped filming earlier this year, amid strict COVID-19 protocols.
