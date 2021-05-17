First Alert Forecast: staying dry, turning hotter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a partly sunny Monday across the Cape Fear Region. There is an outside chance that some of the clouds may produce a sprinkle but the chance for measurable rain ought to stay near 0%. Temperatures will climb to afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s amid light southeasterly breezes.
A hotter and mainly dry high pressure ridge is the lead actor in your First Alert Forecast in the days ahead. Catch the digits for the next seven days for Wilmington right here, or extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App! And please: if you need to irrigate, do so conservatively in these dry times!
