First Alert Forecast: crispier temperatures on the way with May heat

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for this evening includes dinner-time temperatures in the middle 70s (a great day to enjoy the sunset!) with sun and clouds before dipping into the overnight low in the upper 50s. A stray sprinkle is not out of the question overnight and into tomorrow, though it is unlikely. Tomorrow’s forecast will feature temperatures and skies very similar to today!
A hotter and mainly dry high pressure ridge is the lead actor in your First Alert Forecast in the days ahead. Catch the digits for the next seven days for Wilmington right here, or extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App! And please: if you need to irrigate, do so conservatively in these dry times!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.