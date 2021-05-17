Public hearing for development on the east side of HWY 17 ends abruptly

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - A public hearing Monday night for the approval request of a conditional zoning map amendment to allow construction of residential units and a commercial development on the east side of US HWY 17 in Pender County ended abruptly after a request for a continuance was denied.
The proposal was to allow the building of 294 multi-family residential units and the development of three commercial outparcels off HWY 17 between the intersections with Hughes Road to the south and Deerfield Drive to the north. The total proposed acreage of the four parcels is around 24 acres and the proposal included a request for commercial use to be allowed within the proposed conditional zoning district.
A Facebook post Sunday in a group called “Hampstead Traffic” rallied people to attend the public hearing and around 30 members of the community showed up.
The lawyer representing the developers, Lanwillo Development Co., asked the Planning and Community Development committee for a continuance because of a delay in receiving the results of a traffic study.
The request was denied, so the lawyer withdrew the application.
