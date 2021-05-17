Bitty & Beau’s tenth franchise location will be in Florida

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bitty & Beau’s Coffee announced its tenth franchise location will open in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The Wilmington-based coffee company made the announcement in a video posted to Facebook Monday morning.
Since founders, Amy and Ben Wright, opened up franchise opportunities in August 2020, they’ve announced future locations are coming to Charlotte; Winston-Salem; Washington, D.C.; Athens, Ga.; Waco, Texas; Houston; Boston; Bethlehem, Pa.; and Auburn, Ala.
Along with the flagship store which opened in Wilmington in 2016, there are currently Bitty & Beau’s Coffee shops located in Charleston, S.C., Savannah, Ga., and Annapolis, Md.
The Wrights like to describe Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Shop—named after their children—as a “human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop” since their locations employ people with intellectual and development disabilities.
