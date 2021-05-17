Activists call on DA to drop charges against three arrested during 2020 protests

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several community organizers gathered Monday at the steps of the old courthouse to call for charges to be dropped for three Wilmington activists arrested during last spring’s protests.
Tim Joyner, Lily Nicole and Joshua Zieseniss are facing charges filed against them for alleged actions related to protests in Wilmington in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.
People who gathered at the courthouse Monday say the charges do nothing to move the community forward and are not a good use of the county’s resources or time.
The broad-based coalition is reaching out to churches, social groups and other community organizations to ask District Attorney Ben David every day in the month of May to drop the charges, until the trial is held on May 27.
The District Attorney’s Office issued he following statement Monday:
“Our office has received dozens of calls and emails regarding the Injury to Real Property and Injury to Personal Property charges against Timothy Joyner, Nicole Nelson, and Joshua Zieseniss. Most of the charges stem from an October 8, 2020 incident; Joyner also has one case set for next week related to a July 15 incident. Some citizens are asking for the cases to be dismissed, while others are asking for the prosecution to proceed.
“While we are not permitted to comment on the facts or evidence of a pending case, I can share that the facts and merits of each case are carefully evaluated by our office. We communicate with attorneys working on behalf of defendants (or with defendants themselves in instances of self-representation) to reach a just resolution in these matters that reflects the charge at hand and the conduct for the incident that is before the court on that day. We hope to achieve a resolution to these cases in court next week.”
