WPD investigating hit-and-run after woman found dead on MLK Parkway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Wilmington Police Department found a woman lying dead in the middle of the road on MLK Parkway near Kerr Avenue just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police say the woman’s death is being treated as a hit-and-run. The deceased’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family.
The Wilmington Police Department asks anyone with information about this incident to come forward anonymously or by texting 411.
