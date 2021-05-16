UNCW Baseball clinches CAA south division

By Zach Solon | May 16, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 7:44 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Seahawks baseball team clinched the CAA south division title Sunday with a win over College of Charleston. The Seahawks improve to 29-17 on the season, 13-8 in conference play.

Trevor Marsh hit a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday afternoon to propel the Seahawks to a 8-4 victory.

Clinching the CAA south division means the Seahawks will have a first-round bye heading into the CAA tournament. The tournament will take place May 26-29 at Brooks Field in Wilmington.

