Oceanic fills giant champagne flute with Orangina in fundraising event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Oceanic Restaurant in Wrightsville Beach has partnered up with beverage brand Orangina to raise money for the N.C. Restaurant Workers Relief Fund.
Today, the restaurant filled what is believed to be the world’s largest champagne flute with Orangina, in recognition of National Mimosa Day. It also helped kick off the beginning of spring brunch season.
“We got an epic event going down today. We’ve partnered with Orangina and we’re setting a record here, making more history on Crystal Pier. We’re going to produce the worlds largest mimosa,” said Oceanic general manager Mark Zecher. “This events really kicking off summer for us, the tourism that’s going to come down here for the season.”
The Orangina flute holds 33 gallons. It was filled today, bottle by bottle, by guests.
A portion of all proceeds from Orangina mimosa sales and Orangina glass bottles will be donated back to the N.C. Restaurant Workers Relief Fund. For those who did not get a chance to go out on Sunday, this fundraising event will continue through the month of May.
“Its been a great partnership with Orangina and a lot of fun today,” Zecher said. “We got the music, great food with Cceanic, and lots of mimosas, so everyone is having a blast.”
