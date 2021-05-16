MISSING: Brunswick County teen last seen at school on Friday

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a 15-year-old last seen at South Brunswick High School on Friday.
Victoria Bird has black hair and blue eyes. She’s about 5′5″ and 120 lbs. Bird was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black leggings and tennis shoes. Authorities are not sure how she may be traveling, but say she could be in the Winnabow or Leland area.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Lowrance at 910-363-7897 or call 911.
