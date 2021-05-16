First Alert Forecast: milder and mostly dry as the work week begins

Slightly muggier air will bleed into the Cape Fear Region in the coming days. Low-end pop-up shower and thundershower chances will hinge on daytime warming and the sea breeze front early in the week. Expect a trend towards hotter and even drier conditions mid week into next weekend. Widespread rain chances will be hard to come by. Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, anytime you like and for any location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!