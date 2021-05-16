First Alert Forecast: milder and mostly dry as the work week begins

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday afternoon to you! Hope you have had a good weekend! A high pressure system will steer needed rain systems away, but at least that’s a good thing for your outdoor plans.
Expect highs to crest in the upper 70s and lower 80s with variable clouds. Rain chances will be near zero, best to water after sunset if your plants are thirsty.
Slightly muggier air will bleed into the Cape Fear Region in the coming days. Low-end pop-up shower and thundershower chances will hinge on daytime warming and the sea breeze front early in the week. Expect a trend towards hotter and even drier conditions mid week into next weekend. Widespread rain chances will be hard to come by. Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, anytime you like and for any location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!
