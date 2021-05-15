Ocean Ridge Plantation to hold candlelight vigil

There will be testimonials to remember the three people who tragically died. Mike Dailey will speak to the life and memory of Barry Glick, a retired teacher. Fred Thorne will say some words in honor of Rich O’Connor, who would have celebrated his 73rd birthday the day after the tornado. Rich’s wife, Phyllis O’Connor, will be memorialized by Maggy Schlink and Jan Henson. The twister scattered close to 30 handmade quilts Phyllis was storing at home that were set to be donated to charity.