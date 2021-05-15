Ocean Ridge Plantation to hold candlelight vigil

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - More than 12 weeks after a tornado tore through part of Brunswick County, the neighborhood that suffered the most damage plans to hold a candlelight Vigil Saturday night in honor of those who lost their lives.
Three people were killed, ten others were injured, and multiple homes were destroyed after a tornado struck southern Brunswick County late at night on February 15.
There will be testimonials to remember the three people who tragically died. Mike Dailey will speak to the life and memory of Barry Glick, a retired teacher. Fred Thorne will say some words in honor of Rich O’Connor, who would have celebrated his 73rd birthday the day after the tornado. Rich’s wife, Phyllis O’Connor, will be memorialized by Maggy Schlink and Jan Henson. The twister scattered close to 30 handmade quilts Phyllis was storing at home that were set to be donated to charity.
Guests are asked to arrive between 7:30 and 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. There will be parking in Tamer’s Restaurant and Tiger’s Eye Golf Links’ parking lots. The vigil will start at 8:00 p.m. There will be singers, speakers, prayers and poems at the event.
The EF-3 tornado touched down around 11:50 p.m., according to officials, in the area of Seaside Road and Highway 17. Ocean Ridge Plantation and another neighborhood off Old Shallotte Road were hit the hardest.
