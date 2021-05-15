NSEA Swim Foundation hosts CPR training on international swim safety day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NSEA Swim Foundation holds swim lessons for children and adults every Saturday at the Earl Jackson pool in Wilmington. For international swim safety day today, the foundation partnered with New Hanover Regional Medical Center to provide hands-only CPR training for parents.
“Today is sort of a celebration of what we’ve been working on with the community over the past several years,” said NSEA board president David Witmer.
NSEA is a nonprofit organization that works to help make children and adults better swimmers while teaching them valuable water safety lessons. While the lessons at Earl Jackson pool are held weekly, Witmer hopes to expand to provide daily lessons in the near future.
As lessons happened this morning, parents were given the opportunity to receive hands-only CPR and AED training. While this training does not include a CPR certification, it teaches skills that can help save lives.
Parents and children both signed a “swim safety pledge” banner after their lessons and training. Some parts of this pledge include promising to never swim alone, swimming away from pool drains, and always making sure an adults is watching the water at all times.
“I think when you look at a swimming pool in the summer, it’s one of the most joyous places there is,” said Witmer. “So, when you come here over the years, it hasn’t been used so we want to bring some of that joy and fun, it’s really one of the funnest places kids can be, and teaching a kid to swim is a great thing.”
NSEA focuses on bringing equity to aquatics. Witmer says the north side is an underserved community just five blocks from the river, so he believes it is important to bring kids and adults together and teach them how to stay afloat and enjoy swimming.
To learn more about the NSEA Swim Foundation and how you can get involved, visit their website.
