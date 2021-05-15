Hoggard softball wins 4A state championship

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Hoggard Vikings softball team won the 4A state championship Saturday with a win over East Forsyth in game three of the championship series. Hoggard won the first game of the best-of-three series before losing the second game Saturday afternoon and winning the winner-take-all final contest Saturday night, 6-5, thanks to a walk-off single by Jordan Martin.
The Vikings finish 19-1 on the season, and longtime head coach Colleen St. Ledger wins her first state title. Hoggard’s only loss this season was their loss in game two of the championship series, a 10-inning pitcher’s duel.
