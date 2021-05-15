First Alert Forecast: superb spring weekend, changes next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hope you’re having a good weekend! A high pressure system will steer needed rain systems away, but at least that’s a good thing for your outdoor plans.
Next week, slightly muggier air will bleed into the Cape Fear Region. Low-end pop-up shower and thundershower chances will hinge on daytime warming and the sea breeze front.
Next week, slightly muggier air will bleed into the Cape Fear Region. Low-end pop-up shower and thundershower chances will hinge on daytime warming and the sea breeze front.
