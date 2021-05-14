Wilmington police to hold first media briefing for deadly Kidder Street mass shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Friday that it will hold an press conference regarding last month’s deadly Kidder Street mass shooting.
Three people died and four others were injured when gunfire erupted during a house party at 718 Kidder Street in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 3.
Wilmington police have released few details about the shooting and previously had declined to hold any formal press conferences, opting to only send news releases about the shooting.
The WPD’s last official news release stated that detectives were “working around the clock” on the case and that a press conference would be held only when “detectives have additional information to share.”
The media briefing is expected to begin at approximately 2:00 p.m. and can be watched inside this story or streaming live on WECT’s Facebook page.
