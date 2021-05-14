Wilmington Area Law Enforcement Ceremony remembers fallen officers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers killed in the line of duty were remembered Thursday night in a special memorial.
The 2021 Wilmington Area Law Enforcement Ceremony took place last night outside of the Wilmington Police Department headquarters.
WPD celebrated its 10th Anniversary with a candlelight ceremony that honored officers in Wilmington and New Hanover County who were killed on the job.
Over the past several decades, 12 officers from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department and the Wilmington Police Department have died in the line of duty. The causes of death range from traffic collisions to deadly shootings.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.