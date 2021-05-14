Shaneequa Vereen: From SENC to NASA, now documenting our journeys into space (“1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

“I had an email, and it was from a complete stranger,” Shaneequa told me. “She was like ‘I am so proud of you!’. She basically said ‘I never thought that I would see someone who looked like me on the television for NASA. I’ve always been a NASA nerd, (astronaut) Mae Jemison is my hero!’, and all these great things. Just by being me, on the platform that I have, that made me feel like I made it. I’m doing something worthwhile. If I can show one little girl, or one little boy, that you can have a name like Shaneequa, you can have brown skin, you can have curly hair, you can have all these things that for a little while weren’t seen as professional. You can still be all these things and still be good enough. You can still be at a place where I can inspire others.”