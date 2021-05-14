Offender serving remainder of sentence at home flees Wilmington residence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Galon Miller, who was participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) intitiative by serving the remainder of his sentence at home, absconded from a Wilmington residence Friday.
Miller (45) is 5′9″, weighs 244 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right arm reading “In Memory of Carol Miller” and a scar on the top of his right hand.
Miller was serving an active sentence for Habitual Breaking & Entering, two counts of Felony Breaking & Entering, Felony Larceny and Possession of Schedule I controlled substance. His projected release date was September 22, 2021.
During ELC, participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation and parole officers.
Officers from Community Corrections are actively searching for Miller.
Anyone with information regarding Miller’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement.
