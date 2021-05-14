New details in case against former New Hanover County teacher

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New details in the case against a former teacher convicted of sex crimes against students.
Former New Hanover County Schools teacher Michael Kelly is already serving time in prison for sex crimes committed against students.
Following his arrest in 2018, a parent told WECT that she filed a written complaint against Kelly 15 years before law enforcement got involved.
Then-Deputy Superintendent Rick Holliday told us “Nothing like that ever happened. I can assure you that if I was aware that Mr. Kelly had pornography on his computer, it would have been dealt with, and if the school district had known, it would have been dealt with.”
But WECT has now learned a copy of the parent’s complaint has been recovered according to the latest amended civil lawsuit against Holliday and the school system.
Earlier this month, three more alleged victims have joined a pending lawsuit against the New Hanover County School board and staff members. As of now, a total of 13 alleged victims have come forward.
