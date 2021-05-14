Gov. Cooper to announce changes to Covid-19 executive orders Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper is expected to announce changes to the state’s current Covid-19 executive orders on Friday, a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on mask wearing for fully vaccinated people.
Cooper and the state’s coronavirus task force will hold a media briefing at 1:30 p.m. to announce the changes. Check back with this story for a live stream of the event.
The CDC’s new guidance allows fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities — large or small — without wearing a mask or physically distancing,” said Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic.”
The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.
Dory MacMillan, press secretary for Gov. Cooper, released a statement after the CDC’s announcement, pointing out that state health officials will still need to review the recommendations before lifting the state’s indoor mask mandate.
“The CDC announcement today on masks shows the important benefits of vaccinations. North Carolina two weeks ago removed the outdoor mask mandate, but the indoor mask mandate remains in effect while state health officials review the specific CDC recommendations,” the statement read.
Last month, Cooper lifted the state’s outdoor mask mandate while increasing mass gathering limits to 100 indoors and 200 outdoors.
Cooper also announced plans to lift mandatory social distancing, and all capacity restrictions by June 1, while keeping in place the indoor mask mandate until the state reached two-thirds of adults at least partially vaccinated.
To date, 51 percent of North Carolina’s adult population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 45.5 percent of adults are fully vaccinated.
