First Alert Forecast: warming up!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a mainly sunny and warming weekend across the Cape Fear Region. Expect afternoon high temperatures mainly in the lower 70s Friday, middle 70s Saturday, and upper 70s Sunday. Nights will trend a bit milder and winds will not be especially strong. Get out and enjoy!
The US Drought Monitor has recently upgraded the Cape Fear Region to D1 / Moderate Drought status. Recent rainfall has dented, but not erased, the spring deficit. Please irrigate conservatively!
Catch your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days for Wilmington right here. Or, any time you like and for any location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!
