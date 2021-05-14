First Alert Forecast: warming up this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Friday! Your First Alert Forecast features a mainly sunny and warming weekend across the Cape Fear Region. After a dip in the 40s overnight Friday, expect afternoon high temperatures to swell mainly in the middle 70s Saturday, and upper 70s Sunday. Nights will trend a bit milder-- mainly 50s for overnight lows-- and winds will not be especially strong. Get out and enjoy!