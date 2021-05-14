Delays expected at Snow’s Cut Bridge on Sunday for shooting of Netflix film

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach has issued a traffic alert for Sunday at Snow’s Cut Bridge.
Kim Ward, Carolina Beach Town Clerk released the following statement:
“The Netflix filming project “Along for the Ride” will be filming on the Snow’s Cut Bridge this Sunday, May 16th from 5 a.m. until 8 a.m. Vehicles traveling southbound will experience minor delays. Northbound traffic will not be affected.”
In April, WECT reported that “Along for the Ride” began filming in the Wilmington area. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Dessen.
