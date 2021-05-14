Charges dropped against Columbus Co. animal control director

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Charges have been dismissed against the director of the Columbus County Animal Shelter and her estranged husband.
Loretta Shipman was charged with pointing a gun, trespassing and injury to personal property in March while her estranged husband, Perry McCollum, was charged with assault on a female and assault by pointing a gun in April.
All charges were dismissed earlier this month.
Shipman, who has been out on medical leave, announced she will not return to the position and is retiring.
Sheriff Jody Greene is the interim director of the shelter.
