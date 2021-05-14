Canes playoff run begins Monday, Wednesday with 8 p.m. games

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - We knew the Carolina Hurricanes would have home ice advantage. We knew they would play the Nashville Predators. Now we know the days and times.
The Canes-Preds best-of-seven series begins Monday with an 8 p.m. game at PNC Arena. The teams meet in the same time, same place Wednesday for Game 2.
Then the series transfers to Nashville for games 3 and 4 May 21 and 23. If a Game 5 is necessary, it would be in Raleigh on May 25. A Game 6 would be in Nashville May 27, with Game 7 back at PNC Arena May 29.
You can read the rest of this story here.
Copyright 2021 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.