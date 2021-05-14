Brunswick Co. Health Services now vaccinating everyone 12 and older

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Community members ages 12-15 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Brunswick County Health Services’ vaccine clinic, county officials announced Friday.
Vaccine appointments can be made online here or by calling the Public Health Call Line at 910-253-2339 and selecting option 2 (open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays).
Starting May 18, all vaccination appointments scheduled through Brunswick County Health Services will take place at the clinic at Brunswick Community College, located at 50 College Road NE in Bolivia.
More information about vaccine appointments and answers to frequently asked questions can be found at brunswickcountync.gov/vaccines.
