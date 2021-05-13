Many shots fired at apartment complex in Whiteville near ballpark

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Many shots were fired and two people were shot at the Sandy Ridge apartments near a ballpark in Whiteville Thursday evening, Whiteville Police Chief Ipock confirmed.
Initial reports from District Attorney Jon David indicated several people had been shot.
Children were getting ready to play baseball around 6 p.m at the nearby ballpark behind the Whiteville Hospital.
As gunfire erupted, one witness described it as “an out of body experience” and said she had never experienced anything like that before.
According to the witness, people scattered as bullets were fired; families hid in the dugout and behind buildings.
Police and Whiteville Rescue Unit were called to the scene just after 6:15 p.m.
The District Attorney’s office, the Sheriff’s Department, the Whiteville Police Department and the SBI are now on the scene.
Ipock said they have two suspects in custody. He could not confirm any fatalities at this point as the scene is still active.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
