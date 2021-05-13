Public Health Services offer vaccine clinics for people 12 and older

NEW HANOVER & BRUNSWICK COUNTIES, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Health and Human Services and Brunswick County Health Services have expanded their vaccine availability to people 12 and older beginning Thursday, May 13.
After the FDA expanded Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to include 12-15-year-old children Monday, the CDC’s Advisory committee on Immunization Practices gave its formal approval Wednesday evening. This action opens vaccination to approximately 17 million adolescents.
Clinical trial data showed the Pfizer vaccine to be 100% effective in more than 2,200 adolescents.
“This updated authorization is extremely promising in that we can expand immunity to children as young as 12 and further protect our community from COVID-19,” said New Hanover County Health and Human Services Director Donna Fayko. “COVID-19 continues to spread in New Hanover County, and currently children and teens account for 20 percent of cases statewide. So we continue to urge our community to take advantage of the convenient ways to get vaccinated and put an end to this pandemic.”
Brunswick County Health Services announced Thursday that all its public health COVID-19 vaccinations from May 18 onward will take place at the clinic at Brunswick Community College, 50 College Road NE, Bolivia, 28422. All eligible individuals age 12 and over can schedule an appointment online here or by phoning the Public Health Call Line at (910) 253-2339 and selecting option 2. Lines are open Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., excluding holidys.
In North Carolina, adolescents with the capacity to make their own decisions, are allowed to consent to medical services for the treatment and prevention of communicable diseases without agreement from a parent.
COVID-19 is considered a communicable disease; therefore, adolescents age 12 and older may get the vaccine at a Public Health vaccination site without the presence of a parent.
“We, in no way, think a child should seek out a vaccine without thoughtful discussion and information gathering with the supportive adults in their life, but this provision does make it easier for young people to ride with a friend or other family member to a vaccination site if work or other commitments make it difficult to accompany your child,” said New Hanover County Health Director David Howard. “This allowance is in place for the benefit of both individual minors in need of and desiring services, and to benefit the community to reduce the spread of all communicable diseases.”
According to the University of North Carolina School of Government, the NC law as it applies to childhood immunizations is described as follows:
“Consent from an adolescent (G.S. 90‐21.5): Some immunizations covered by minor’s consent law: prevention of venereal disease or reportable communicable disease. Adolescent must have decisional capacity to give effective consent under this law.”
The Pfizer vaccine for people age 12 and over is available as follows:
Thursday, May, 13
- Health and Human Services Building, 1650 Greenfield Street Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Independence Mall, 3500 Oleander Drive Hours: Noon to 7 p.m.
Friday, May 14
- MLK Center, 401 South 8th Street Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Health and Human Services Building, 1650 Greenfield Street Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Independence Mall, 3500 Oleander Drive Hours: Noon to 7 p.m.
Monday, May 17
- Schwartz Center, 601 North Front Street Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Independence Mall, 3500 Oleander Drive Hours: Noon to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 19
- Schwartz Center, 601 North Front Street Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Independence Mall, 3500 Oleander Drive Hours: Noon to 7 p.m.
For other options for adults to get vaccinated, check the vaccine clinic tracker here.
