Man arrested in connection to Maple Hill murders

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted in connection to the murders of a pregnant woman and her boyfriend in the Maple Hill area last year has been taken into custody.
According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Legage Miller, Jr., 28, was arrested with assistance from the Jacksonville Police Department early Thursday morning.
A PCSO Facebook post states that Miller has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of murder of an unborn child.
Officials say that the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-259-1212.
