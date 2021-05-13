Foot chase ending inside an O2 Fitness results in Wilmington man’s arrest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested on multiple charges Wednesday after allegedly leading police on a foot chase that ended with him hiding behind a juice bar in a private gym.
According to Lt. Leslie Irving of the Wilmington Police Department, the incident began when Onyx Kennedy got in an accident in the parking lot of the Home Depot off of Racine Drive.
After law enforcement realized he provided a fake name, they attempted to handcuff him. Kennedy then tried to bite an officer before fleeing the scene, Irving said. An officer tried to deploy a taser, but the taser did not activate.
When Kennedy fled the scene on foot, WPD lost sight of him briefly before he ran into a nearby O2 Fitness. When he entered the the business, he hid behind a juice bar where he was eventually caught by law enforcement. No one in O2 Fitness or the surrounding areas was reported to be in danger.
Police charged Kennedy with two counts of resisting arrest, two counts of assault on a government official, and trespassing. He was given a $10,500 bond.
In August 2020, WECT reported that Kennedy had similarly fled the scene of a stabbing incident he was involved in.
