First Alert Forecast: unseasonably cool temperatures remain, warmth returns for your weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wednesday showers dented the spring rainfall deficit. Rain tallied to a soaking 0.43 inches at Whiteville, 0.33 inches at Elizabethtown, 0.29 inches at Wilmington, and 0.17 inches at Carolina Shores. Some parts of the Cape Fear Region received more than 0.7 inches, including Bladenboro, Chadbourn, and Holly Shelter.
Your First Alert Forecast for Thursday evening features more sunshine and northerly breezes to reinforce an unseasonably cool temperature regime. Dinner-time highs will remain in the middle and upper 60s, so grab a light jacket if you’re planning on eating outdoors! Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s.
The strong May sunshine will drive the return of seasonable warmth, if only gradually, in the coming days. See that, and other weather metrics, in your seven-day planner for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.