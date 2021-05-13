100 days: NHRMC and Novant Health mark anniversary of partnership

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 100 days ago, employees at New Hanover Regional Medical Center were taking in their new surroundings. New signage, for one, that Novant was in the house. The new partnership that had been months in the making was now official.
Meanwhile, a pandemic was looming that would change the course of the next 100 days.
“It was a little bit of a hiccup but I think we did a great job managing through it,” says Shelbourn Stevens.
Shelbourn Stevens is the new president of New Hanover Regional Medical and Novant Health Coastal Market. He took on the new role the first of the month.
He believes the partnership has lived up to all expectations.
“We’ve expanded the partnership with UNC Health and the School of Medicine. We’ve added 16 more residents. We announced a $10 million donation with Michael Jordan to open two clinics to help in under-served areas.”
The medical group recently created a platform for the community to share concerns.
“We just launched a community listening tour where we go out into the community and hear from the community on how we can serve them better. And we’re also doing a listening tour with the team members here of how we can help them as well.”
Stevens was President and Chief Operating Officer of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center before taking the reigns of the partnership with Novant and NHRMC. He believes employees are please overall with the partnership. He says it’s a busy time and managing priorities is the greatest challenge.
“Prioritizing the work and coming together with Novant Health and New Hanover Regional,” he says. “Everybody wants to get a lot done in a day and just managing the priorities and keeping everybody focused on taking care of the health of our community.”
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.