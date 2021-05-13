Hundreds gather, celebrate Johnnie Magbie during night of remembrance

BRUNSWICK, N.C. (WECT) - The Trojan community held a celebration of life for Johnnie Magbie at the M. H. Rourke Stadium in West Brunswick, Thursday night.
Hundreds of friends, team mates, coaches, and members of the public gathered to share stories and begin the healing process after the 19-year-old died in a tragic boating accident on the intracoastal waterway in North Myrtle Beach at the weekend.
Magbie’s football coach Brett Hickman was there, still trying to process the loss.
“You know it’s one thing to be a coach and you treat these kids like sons but every time you think you’re starting to feel a little bit better you start to remember what his mother and the rest of his family are going through and it’s just gut wrenching,” said Hickman.
In the wake of the tragedy, Hickman wants to remember the life and energy the star player brought to the team.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.