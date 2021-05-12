Two Cape Fear Academy teams playing for state championship on Saturday, each facing the same school

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Academy will compete for two state titles on Saturday: boys tennis and boys lacrosse.
Both teams play Forsyth Country Day School in the NCISAA Division II state championship finals.
The CFA boys tennis team is undefeated this season. En route to the finals, the Hurricanes did not lose a single match, shutting out Fayetteville Christian School and Cary Christian School before defeating Asheville School on Tuesday. The Hurricanes boys tennis team hosts the other top seed, Forsyth County Day School, who also has not dropped a match on the way to the finals.
The CFA boys lacrosse team, also a number one seed, has only lost one game this season. They defeated St. David’s School in the quarterfinals before beating Southlake Christian Academy 8-6 in the state semifinals on Tuesday. The Hurricanes lacrosse team will travel to Forsyth Country Day in the Winston-Salem area to compete for a state championship title.
