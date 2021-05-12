TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure planned for Whiteville as crews make storm drainage improvements

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A section of South Franklin Street in Whiteville temporarily will close this month while crews improve the storm drainage system in the area.
The road will be closed between Caldis Street and Madison Street from 8 a.m., Monday, May 17, and 5 p.m. Friday, May 28. The closure also will include a portion of Caldis Street.
A signed detour will direct motorists on Main and South Lee streets.
“A combination of maintenance employees and contractors for the N.C. Department of Transportation will replace a crossline pipe buried underneath South Franklin Street with a larger piping system. The upgrade will allow more stormwater to safely flow through the downtown area,” the NCDOT stated in a news release. “The NCDOT is doing the work ahead of a storm-drainage improvement project by the town for the same vicinity.”
During the May 17-28 closure, NCDOT crews also will improve the drainage ditches along this stretch of South Franklin Street, as well as make pavement repairs at its intersection with Madison Street. These repairs will necessitate occasional – but brief – lane closures on Madison Street.
These projects by NCDOT will cost an estimated $120,000.
