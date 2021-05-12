Southeastern NC towns, counties react to pipeline, fuel issues

“In response to the fuel shortage issue, the Town of Burgaw began Monday evening implementing a plan to conserve fuel while assuring that critical services are not interrupted. The Town will continue most operations, however, those that are fuel intensive, such as, street sweeping and grapple truck operations have been paused. Therefore, please note there will not be any yard debris picked up until the situation is further evaluated. In addition, some town staff will be working remotely. We will continue to monitor the fuel situation and address any needs as they arise. We thank our residents for being patient as we all work through this together.”