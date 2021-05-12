Leland Middle School teacher resigns, accused of possessing nearly 25 pounds of marijuana

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A sixth-grade teacher at Leland Middle School has resigned after she was arrested Wednesday, accused of possessing nearly 25 pounds of marijuana.
A news release from Brunswick County Schools announcing the arrest states that Catherine Neely, 47, had been on an approved leave of absence from the district since Jan. 19.
Warrants provided by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office allege Neely, who is listed as Catherine Teague, possessed approximately 24.6 pounds of marijuana and was growing the drug “hydroponically in a greenhouse under artificial light and in pots in the backyard with natural light.”
Deputies also confiscated drug paraphernalia including a plastic bong, grinder, and rolling papers, warrants state.
She was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Neely did not engage with teaching students during her leave of absence, and submitted her resignation following her arrest, district officials said.
Neely had been with Brunswick County Schools since 1996.
