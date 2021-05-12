Oral surgeon under investigation by SBI, accused of abusing controlled substances

“The current action is being taken based on... probable cause that [Dr. Austin] has committed significant additional violations,” the documents suspending Austin’s dental license read. “Specifically, the Board received information demonstrating that [Dr. Austin] has prescribed controlled substances for his staff members, including prescribing controlled substances outside the scope of practicing dentistry, such as narcotic cough suppressants and sedative-hypnotic medications. The Board also recently received evidence that during an audit by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted in 2021, [Dr. Austin] was unable to account for controlled substances that were supposed to be maintained at his office, including the schedule II- controlled substance Fentanyl. Most recently, the Board obtained evidence indicating that Respondent has taken controlled substances, including Fentanyl, from his dental practice and used them personally during portions of 2019 and 2020.”