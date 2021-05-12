Man found guilty on rape, kidnapping charges in attack of two UNCW students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A jury found a man accused of brutally attacking two UNCW students in 2016 guilty on all charges Wednesday morning.
Titus Lee was found guilty of two counts of kidnapping, two counts of first-degree rape, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and first-degree burglary.
The male victim in the alleged assault previously testified that Lee, wearing a mask and wielding a gun, attacked him and his girlfriend as they were sitting on the porch of their apartment on Litchfield Way on Nov. 22, 2016. Lee lived with his mother and sister in the same apartment complex.
Lee, the victim testified, pistol-whipped him causing a wound that later required over a dozen staples to close. After that attack, the former college student testified that he was tied up in a closet while Lee raped his girlfriend.
Over the course of a crime that lasted for hours, the victims said they were driven to an ATM and forced to withdraw cash. They also had their Xbox and other electronics stolen. They said Lee told them he would find them and kill them if they called police.
Terrified, they drove all the way to the male victim’s parents house in Cherry Grove, South Carolina, for help after they said Lee finally left.
Lee was arrested weeks after the attack in Philadelphia by U.S. Marshals.
