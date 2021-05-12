KNOW HIM? Columbus County detectives seek ID of man wanted for questioning

FAIR BLUFF, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a case.
According to a news release, the man is wanted for questioning in regards to a crime that occurred in the Fair Bluff area. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office declined to provide additional details about the case.
If you know the identity of the individual pictured, contact Detective Rockenbach at (910) 770-2145 or the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551. You can also message them through their Facebook page.
