Hoggard, East Forsyth to begin 4A Softball Championship Series Friday at 8:00 p.m.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Hoggard High School and East Forsyth High School softball teams will begin their 4A state championship series at 8:00 p.m. this Friday night at North Davidson High School in Lexington. Game 2 of the best-of-three series will be played at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. A third game, if needed, is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening.
The Vikings and Eagles enter the championship series with identical 18-0 records, and both come off one-run victories in Tuesday ‘s semifinals. Hoggard came from behind with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Fuquay-Varina 3-2. East Forsyth also had to rally after falling behind South Caldwell 1-0, scoring single runs in the third and fifth innings to win 2-1.
Information about tickets to the championship series is expected to be posted soon on the NCHSAA.org website.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.