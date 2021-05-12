Hoggard, East Forsyth to begin 4A Softball Championship Series Friday at 8:00 p.m.

The Vikings and Eagles enter the championship series with identical 18-0 records, and both come off one-run victories in Tuesday ‘s semifinals. Hoggard came from behind with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Fuquay-Varina 3-2. East Forsyth also had to rally after falling behind South Caldwell 1-0, scoring single runs in the third and fifth innings to win 2-1.