First Alert Forecast: showers continue through evening hours, breezy and chilly

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this hump day! Your First Alert forecast features good news for your outdoor plants! Continuing cloud coverage and spotty showers are in the forecast into the evening hours. Brisk northeast breezes and rain will aid in keeping temperatures in the middle to upper 50s--grab a coat and an umbrella if you’re heading outdoors! Stray sprinkles are possible into the overnight hours. Most parts of the Cape Fear Region will net between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of total rainfall today.