First Alert Forecast: showers continue through evening hours, breezy and chilly

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this hump day! Your First Alert forecast features good news for your outdoor plants! Continuing cloud coverage and spotty showers are in the forecast into the evening hours. Brisk northeast breezes and rain will aid in keeping temperatures in the middle to upper 50s--grab a coat and an umbrella if you’re heading outdoors! Stray sprinkles are possible into the overnight hours. Most parts of the Cape Fear Region will net between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of total rainfall today.
Your First Alert Forecast features a very slow and steady return to near-average temperatures. See that and other weather metrics in the seven-day planner for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!
