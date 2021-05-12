First Alert Forecast: exceptionally cool for May, until...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with an exceptionally cool mid-May day as clouds, brisk northeast breezes, and raindrops conspire to pin temperatures to the 50s to, at most, lower 60s.
Showers will be light in most cases, heavy in brief cases, and, given recently building rainfall deficits, beneficial in all cases. Most parts of the Cape Fear Region will net between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of total rainfall Wednesday.
Your First Alert Forecast features a very slow return to near-average temperatures. See that and other weather metrics in the seven-day planner for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!
