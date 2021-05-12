Find gas stations in your area with fuel using this interactive map

SOUTHEASTERN, N.C. (WECT) - If finding a gas station with a ready supply of fuel is causing frustration and unnecessary use of fuel driving around searching for gas, an interactive map that is continuously updated may be just what you need.
Using the GasBuddy Fuel Tracker, you can find out which locations have gas in real time. You can also search here for the best gas prices in the area.
The maps below cover key areas in our region; however, you can search for gas stations in other areas by entering a specific zip code, town or city.
